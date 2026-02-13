City of St. George formally launches Chamber of Commerce

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George has officially launched its own Chamber of Commerce, marking another step in the recently created city's development.

The St. George Chamber of Commerce was formally introduced at a public meeting on Jan. 9, where local leaders and business owners gathered.

The chamber said that it is "actively building its membership and programming."

"The St. George Chamber of Commerce was formed to serve as a unified voice for businesses of all sizes, from small startups to established companies. Its focus includes business advocacy, networking opportunities, community partnerships, and creating a strong local economy within the city of St. George," officials said in a statement.

The St. George Chamber of Commerce said that it would be hosting networking events, educational workshops, ribbon cuttings and community initiatives now that it has been formally established in an effort to "connect business owners and promote economic development."

Businesses and community members interested in joining or learning more were asked to visit the Chamber's website at StGeorgeChamber.la.