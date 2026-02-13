Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball uses late-inning surge to beat Milwaukee on Opening Day
BATON ROUGE — LSU baseball used a seventh-inning surge to pick up an Opening Day run-rule win against Milwaukee.
The Tigers beat the Panthers 16-5 at Alex Box Stadium on Friday, but not without a bit of a scare in the first several innings.
LSU started off hot with a second-inning home run by Zach Yorke, the Tigers' 6-feet-2-inch, 295-pound first baseman. In the third, fan-favorite Steven Milam brought Chris Stanfield home on a groundout to third base to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
The game quickly unraveled in the fourth inning for LSU starting pitcher Casan Evans, allowing four Panther runs. Evans finished the day with six hits allowed, four earned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts in 3.1 innings. He was relieved by Cooper Williams, who pitched 2.2 innings before being taken out for Gavin Guidry.
It wasn't until the seventh inning, with the Panthers leading 5-4, that the Tigers looked like a team coming off its second national title in three years. The LSU bats exploded, reeling in six runs and another six in the eighth inning to seal the win.
Sophomore catcher Cade Arrambide was the star of the Tigers' offense, with three hits in four at-bats including a home run and a double.
The Tigers will play their second game of the three-game series against the Panthers at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
