Baton Rouge man arrested in connection with Circle K robbery in Livingston

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A Baton Rouge man was arrested on Friday following a robbery at a Circle K in Livingston, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a Circle K on Juban Road around 3 a.m. on Thursday after a masked man allegedly went behind the counter of the store and began stealing cigarettes.

"Witnesses advised that a masked suspect went behind the counter, was stealing cigarettes, had a hand in a pocket - like he had a gun - and told the worker, 'if you call the cops, I will kill you'," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. 

According to the sheriff, after exiting the store, the suspect ran to a vehicle that was waiting nearby. 

Detectives tracked the suspect to Baton Rouge, where they later arrested 32-year-old Gregory Moore for first-degree robbery. 

Moore is being held in Baton Rouge as a fugitive and will be transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center. 

