Community leaders hold celebration ahead of inaugural Zachary Mardi Gras Parade

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Community leaders in Zachary held a celebration ahead of the Zachary Mardi Gras Parade on Friday at the Copper Mill Golf Club.

The event, emceed by WBRZ's own April Davis, brought together organizers, sponsors and community leaders to share highlights and key moments behind bringing Mardi Gras to the City of Zachary for the first time.

The inaugural parade is scheduled to roll on Sunday at 2 p.m.

