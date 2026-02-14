Juvenile in critical condition after ATV flips over near Joor Road

CENTRAL - A juvenile was critically injured after an ATV flipped over near Joor Road at Greenwell Springs - Port Hudson Road, Central Police said.

Officials said the crash happened near 2 p.m. and two juveniles were riding the ATV. One was pinned underneath, and that juvenile was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.