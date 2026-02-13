64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 westbound by Albany shut down as officials work crash

1 hour 24 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, February 13 2026 Feb 13, 2026 February 13, 2026 8:07 PM February 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ALBANY - I-12 westbound by Albany is currently shut down as officials work a crash, traffic maps show.

Traffic is backed up to around the I-55 exit. Livingston officials said the crash involved three vehicles and eastbound traffic is also heavy at this time.

Trending News

No information on injuries was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days