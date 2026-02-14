Latest Weather Blog
New Roads man arrested for carrying live alligator down Bourbon Street, LDWF agents say
NEW ORLEANS — A New Roads man was arrested by agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries early Saturday morning after they allegedly found him carrying a live alligator on Bourbon Street.
According to the department, around 1:30 a.m., agents patrolling the French Quarter observed 25-year-old Eurell D. Johnson walking down Bourbon Street while allegedly carrying a three to four-foot live alligator.
Agents seized the alligator and turned it over to the on-call LDWF biologist. They also discovered that Johnson, a convicted felon, allegedly possessed a firearm along with marijuana.
Johnson was arrested on multiple charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of a live alligator.
Illegal possession of a live alligator carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.
