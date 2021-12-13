61°
Zachary Police asking for public's help identifying suspected car burglars
ZACHARY - Police are searching for two suspected car burglars who broke into vehicles in multiple neighborhoods.
Zachary Police Department said around 1 or 2 a.m. Monday, there was a batch of car burglaries in the Cooper Mill and Windsor Place neighborhoods, along with July and April Streets.
Anyone with information should contact 225-654-1922.
