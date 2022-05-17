91°
Zachary man charged with 100 counts of pornography involving juvenile, sexual abuse of animals
ZACHARY - A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with 100 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and six counts of sexual abuse of animals.
Harvey Landry, a 74-year-old from Zachary, was arrested after a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, Homeland Security, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Zachary Police Department.
Landry was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and his bond has not been set.
According to the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair's website, Landry is the director of the fair's foundation board.
