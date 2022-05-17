91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary man charged with 100 counts of pornography involving juvenile, sexual abuse of animals

1 hour 10 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, May 17 2022 May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 4:22 PM May 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with 100 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and six counts of sexual abuse of animals. 

Harvey Landry, a 74-year-old from Zachary, was arrested after a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, Homeland Security, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Zachary Police Department. 

Landry was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and his bond has not been set. 

Trending News

According to the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair's website, Landry is the director of the fair's foundation board. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days