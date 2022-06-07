Zachary firefighters help rescue flood victims in Houston

HOUSTON - Three off-duty firefighters from the Zachary Fire Department helped rescue a family trapped in their attic due to flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Firefighters say a woman came up to them at a gas station and asked for their assistance. The woman's family, which included a week-old infant, was trapped inside the attic, however rescue operations in the area had already ended for the day.

A post by one of the men's family members on Facebook showed the three firefighters after the rescue. The rescuers took several photos with the family before moving on for the night.