75°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary firefighters help rescue flood victims in Houston
HOUSTON - Three off-duty firefighters from the Zachary Fire Department helped rescue a family trapped in their attic due to flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.
Firefighters say a woman came up to them at a gas station and asked for their assistance. The woman's family, which included a week-old infant, was trapped inside the attic, however rescue operations in the area had already ended for the day.
A post by one of the men's family members on Facebook showed the three firefighters after the rescue. The rescuers took several photos with the family before moving on for the night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Baton Rouge Police officer arrested in case of abandoned box of...
-
Rising fuel costs bite into grocery store budgets
-
State Police Colonel orders personnel not to destroy evidence tied to whistleblower's...
-
WATCH: Baton Rouge street racers swarmed parts of New Orleans, shut down...
-
Baton Rouge street racers swarmed parts of New Orleans, shut down roads...