Zachary Fire Department to hold lunch benefit in honor of fallen officer

ZACHARY- The Zachary Fire Department is holding a fundraising event in honor of fallen officer Christopher Lawton.

The lunch event will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Zachary City Hall parking lot. A $10 plate of food includes jambalaya, white beans, a roll, and a drink. Orders of 10 plates or more can be delivered.

All proceeds will go to Lawton's family.

Lawton was killed in March, as he executed a high-risk warrant in Baker. Lawton was run over by a U-Haul truck. Investigators say it was driven by Albert Franklin who was wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend with an AR-15 assault rifle.

Lawton was a reserve officer for the Zachary Police Department, and a full-time District Fire Chief for the Zachary Police Department.