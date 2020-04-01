Zachary community rallies to support local health care workers

ZACHARY - First responders in Zachary led a caravan of vehicles through Lane Regional Medical Center showing signs of gratitude for health care workers on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Health care providers, like Terry Goodman, are trying to stay positive during this trying time and what she saw recently gave her a morale boost. The caravan lasted for about a mile as people drove by Lane Regional Medical Center to give thanks to health care workers.

"This is a blessing that everybody loves to come here and show their support for Lane," Goodman said.

Dozens of signs and posters were given to the medical staff which will be posted throughout the hospital in an effort to lift spirits amid the outbreak.

"It's going to help us to continue to get through everyday," one health care worker said.

Detective Emily Nichols organized the event. She says staff at hospitals have been overwhelmed by the impact of the pandemic, and she appreciates their dedication and work during these uncertain times.

"We're just getting the community together and getting them to go in front of Lane and show all the doctors, staff and everyone who plays any role at lane how much we appreciate their dedication and their work during this time."

While it's easy to get caught up on some of the tragedies of the pandemic, Nichols says those in the health care field are standing together with hopes to keep the community as safe as possible.

"We've all gotten together and made signs and we just show constant appreciation, but this is one time where we can actually put our appreciation in action and really just show and parade how much we care," Nichols said.

If you want to create your own poster to donate to staff at the hospital, you can drop those off at the Zachary Police Department.