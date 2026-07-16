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Zachary Chamber of Commerce hosts Coffee Connect event for chamber, community members

3 hours 16 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 11:13 AM July 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

ZACHARY — The Zachary Chamber of Commerce hosted a community engagement event at the main office of the Bank of Zachary on Thursday morning. 

Members of the community and the chamber were invited to discuss local business interests and developments over coffee at the Coffee Connect event.

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"It's an opportunity for business owners to come and connect, have a little pastry together and then just, you know, get to know each other a little better," Executive Director of the Zachary Chamber of Commerce Chloe McCleary said.

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