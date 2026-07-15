USDA approves additional SNAP benefits after Tropical Storm Arthur

DALLAS — SNAP Hot Foods waivers are now available for households impacted by Tropical Storm Arthur.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday, July 15, approved a temporary waiver that allows all participants in the USDA's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Louisiana to buy hot foods with their benefits through August 13.

In a prepared statement, the USDA emphasized the importance of the waiver, noting that many Louisiana residents evacuated to shelters cannot store food and lack access to cooking facilities as a result and says that retailers have also been notified of the waiver. Hot foods cannot usually be bought using SNAP benefits.

Per the announcement, USDA's Food and Nutrition Administration is ready to consider additional waivers that may be needed to help program participants who have lost food due to the disaster and to simplify the application process for affected households, upon request from the Louisiana Department of Health.