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Deputies looking for person who bought $180 worth of merchandise at Best Buy with stolen debit card
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a person who allegedly charged more than $180 to a stolen debit card at a Baton Rouge Best Buy.
Deputies said a man's bag and debit card inside it were stolen while he was at a business in East Baton Rouge Parish. The man told law enforcement his card was used to make two fraudulent purchases at Best Buy on Millerville Road, totaling $182.30.
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The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the person who allegedly used the card. They are asking anyone with information about the theft to call (225) 389-5000.
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