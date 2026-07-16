Deputies looking for person who bought $180 worth of merchandise at Best Buy with stolen debit card

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a person who allegedly charged more than $180 to a stolen debit card at a Baton Rouge Best Buy.

Deputies said a man's bag and debit card inside it were stolen while he was at a business in East Baton Rouge Parish. The man told law enforcement his card was used to make two fraudulent purchases at Best Buy on Millerville Road, totaling $182.30.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the person who allegedly used the card. They are asking anyone with information about the theft to call (225) 389-5000.