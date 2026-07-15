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$10,000 reward being offered for missing state artifact; Clay Schexnayder indicted after disappearance
BATON ROUGE - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of a missing state artifact, the family of the man who donated the artifact to the State Capitol told WBRZ.
The artifact, an ancient cypress board, was last seen in former Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder's Gonzales legislative office. Schexnayder was charged with felony grand theft greater than $25,000 and malfeasance in office.
A WBRZ interview from 2023 shows the board in question in Schexnayder's office in a strip mall along Highway 44 in Gonzales.
Schexnayder currently has a status conference set for Aug. 19 in the case.
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Anyone with information regarding the board's disappearance is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 225-344-7867.
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