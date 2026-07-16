Plaquemine child care center could close its doors after 15 years due to lack of funding, director says

PLAQUEMINE — Bright Star Early Learning Center could close its doors due to uncertainty around state funding for the Plaquemine child care facility, its director said.

According to Director Rockeisha Walker, the potential closure comes from a concern over early childhood education funding cuts at the state level.

"For the past 15 years, Bright Star has been more than a child care center. We have been a safe place for children to learn, grow, and thrive, and a lifeline for working families who depend on us every single day. We've cared for children through hurricanes, floods, economic hardships, and the challenges of COVID," Walker said in a statement. "We have always found a way to keep our doors open."

Walker added that, if Bright Star closes after 15 years, "parents may lose the child care they rely on to keep their jobs."

"Teachers who have dedicated themselves to caring for children could lose their livelihoods. Most importantly, children will lose the stability, relationships, and safe environment they deserve during the most important years of their development," she added.

Walker said that, unless additional funding and community support help the center, it could close its doors within weeks. She said this would leave dozens of children without care.