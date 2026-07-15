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Athletics call up former LSU third baseman Tommy White; White to make his MLB debut on Friday

49 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 9:10 PM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

SACRAMENTO, Ca. - Former LSU third baseman Tommy White is making his debut for the Athletics on Friday after being called up, ESPN reported.

White, who won a national championship with LSU in 2023, notably hit a walk-off home run break a scoreless tie in the 11th inning versus Wake Forest, which advanced the Tigers to the World Series.

He was selected 40th overall by the Athletics in 2024.

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This season, White has hit for a .303 batting average with 10 home runs and 64 RBIs. He will make his debut against the Washington Nationals.

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