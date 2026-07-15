82°
Latest Weather Blog
Athletics call up former LSU third baseman Tommy White; White to make his MLB debut on Friday
SACRAMENTO, Ca. - Former LSU third baseman Tommy White is making his debut for the Athletics on Friday after being called up, ESPN reported.
White, who won a national championship with LSU in 2023, notably hit a walk-off home run break a scoreless tie in the 11th inning versus Wake Forest, which advanced the Tigers to the World Series.
He was selected 40th overall by the Athletics in 2024.
Trending News
This season, White has hit for a .303 batting average with 10 home runs and 64 RBIs. He will make his debut against the Washington Nationals.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'A resolution is coming:' One Hammond neighborhood's internet restored after copper-theft outage
-
Baton Rouge law enforcement agencies seize over 1,000 guns halfway through 2026
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Port Allen Pelicans
-
Southern with uphill climb speaks at SWAC Media Day
-
WEDNESDAY HEALTH REPORT: A rise in parasitic intestinal illness cases has doctors...