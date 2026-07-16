Latest Weather Blog
Good 2 Eat: Peanut Chicken Protein Bowls
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, brought to you by Supreme Rice, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Peanut Chicken Protein Bowls
1 sweet potato, peeled, cut into 1/2" cubes
1 red onion, finely chopped
3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
4 chicken thighs, boneless, skinless
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1 lime, juiced
2 Tbsp. creamy peanut butter
1 Tbsp. honey
1 Tbsp. soy sauce
1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil
2 cups Supreme brown rice, cooked
1 avocado, thinly sliced
2 cups baby spinach
1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped
1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds
Arrange a rack in the center of the oven; preheat to 425 degrees. On a large baking sheet, toss potatoes and onion with 1 Tbsp. olive oil; season with salt and pepper.
Bake potatoes until tender, 20 to 25 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Season chicken with garlic powder, ginger, salt, and pepper. Cook chicken, turning occasionally, until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part registers 165 degrees, about 8 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board. Let rest 10 minutes, then thinly slice.
In a small bowl, whisk garlic, lime juice, peanut butter, honey, and soy sauce. Whisk in sesame oil and remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil until smooth.
Trending News
Divide cooked Supreme brown rice among bowls. Top with potato mixture, chicken, avocado, and spinach. Sprinkle with cilantro and sesame seeds. Drizzle with dressing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Athletics call up former LSU third baseman Tommy White; White to make...
-
Saints running back Alvin Kamara agrees to restructured deal to stay with...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Port Allen Pelicans
-
Southern with uphill climb speaks at SWAC Media Day
-
Southern preps for SWAC Media Days on Wednesday