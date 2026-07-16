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Good 2 Eat: Peanut Chicken Protein Bowls

2 hours 34 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 6:05 AM July 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, brought to you by Supreme Rice, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Peanut Chicken Protein Bowls

1 sweet potato, peeled, cut into 1/2" cubes
1 red onion, finely chopped
3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
4 chicken thighs, boneless, skinless
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1 lime, juiced
2 Tbsp. creamy peanut butter
1 Tbsp. honey
1 Tbsp. soy sauce
1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil
2 cups Supreme brown rice, cooked
1 avocado, thinly sliced
2 cups baby spinach
1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped
1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

Arrange a rack in the center of the oven; preheat to 425 degrees. On a large baking sheet, toss potatoes and onion with 1 Tbsp. olive oil; season with salt and pepper.

Bake potatoes until tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Season chicken with garlic powder, ginger, salt, and pepper. Cook chicken, turning occasionally, until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part registers 165 degrees, about 8 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board. Let rest 10 minutes, then thinly slice.

In a small bowl, whisk garlic, lime juice, peanut butter, honey, and soy sauce. Whisk in sesame oil and remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil until smooth.

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Divide cooked Supreme brown rice among bowls. Top with potato mixture, chicken, avocado, and spinach. Sprinkle with cilantro and sesame seeds. Drizzle with dressing.

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