Saints running back Alvin Kamara agrees to restructured deal to stay with team

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara agreed to restructured deal to stay with the team, ESPN reported.

Details of Kamara's restructured contract weren't immediately known. He was set to make $11.5 million in base salary this season, although the Saints renegotiated his contract for salary cap purposes in early March. In addition, $3 million of that salary became guaranteed last year.

Kamara, 31, is entering his 10th season in the NFL. He was drafted by the Saints in the third round in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He is coming off an injury-marred season, having career lows in rushing yards with 471, receiving yards with 186 and total touchdowns with one. He only played in 11 games and averaged a career low 3.6 yards per carry.