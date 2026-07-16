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Tickets for 2026 Angola Prison Rodeo officially on sale
BATON ROUGE - Tickets officially went on sale Thursday for the 2026 Angola Prison Rodeo.
The rodeo will celebrate its 60th anniversary and will be held every Sunday in October, with events beginning at 2 p.m.
General Admission tickets are $25, and "premium seating" in sections 16 through 18 is $30. Tickets can be purchased on the Angola Prison website or by phone.
The rodeo will feature bareback riding, wild horse races, bull riding and chariot racing.
Visitors will also be able to purchase woodwork, jewellery, paintings and other crafts made by the inmates.
"The Angola Rodeo has lasted 60 years because it offers something truly unique. It gives everyday people an opportunity to step inside of our state's oldest correctional facilities and witness the remarkable talent, discipline and craftsmanship found beyond the area," Secretary Gary Westcott said in a press release.
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Smoking, outside food, drinks and ice chests are not allowed inside the rodeo.
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