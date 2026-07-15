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OJJ employee accused of inappropriate relations with juvenile offender arrested for malfeasance

2 hours 5 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 2:27 PM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BUNKIE, La. - A juvenile justice specialist with Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice was arrested for malfeasance, the office said Wednesday.

The OJJ said Bianca Jones, 32, was arrested Wednesday. An investigation revealed she was allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a "youth offender," the office said.

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She has been booked into Avoyelles Parish Prison.

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