Young girl released from hospital after suffering shark bite

PHOTO: ABC News

OCEAN ISLE BEACH - A 7-year-old girl has been treated and released from the hospital after her leg was bitten by a shark off the coast of North Carolina.

Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith said the girl was bitten around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Smith told ABC News the wound was "more of a graze" than a "severe bite," but the girl was taken to a hospital to get stitches.

Smith said no reports of shark sightings came through Sunday, and it has been several years since the last reported shark bite on Ocean Isle Beach.