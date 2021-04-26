67°
YMCA offering free Moderna vaccines to residents of West Baton Rouge

Monday, April 26 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - The DOW Westside YMCA, West Baton Rouge Fire Department and State Fire Marshal's Office have teamed up to offer free COVID-19 vaccine shots to residents of West Baton Rouge this week. 

The community vaccination event will be held Monday, April 26, and Wednesday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3688 Sugar Plantation Pkwy, Addis, LA 70710. 

All vaccine shots will be Moderna. The team will return 28 days after the event to administer second doses. 

