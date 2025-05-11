Wrecks, construction slow Saturday drivers on I-10

BATON ROUGE - A car flipped into the ravine between I-10 westbound and the adjacent neighborhood just after the Perkins overpass Saturday morning.

The four-door sedan was upside down near the tree line. Numerous drivers stopped to help until first responders arrived. The crash happend just before 10 a.m.

A fire truck, ambulance, police and the motorist assistance patrol were dispatched. The far right lane was closed around the crash as rescuers worked the scene.

The crash was just one of numerous incidents on the interstate before lunch that caused delays.

I-10 westbound at the 10/110 split split was slow due to construction crews blocking one lane. Eastbound traffic was heavy coming into Baton Rouge over the river, too. Eastbound traffic started building east of Highway 415.

