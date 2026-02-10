World War II veteran celebrates 99th birthday

BATON ROUGE — A World War II veteran celebrated his 99th birthday in Baton Rouge.

Sebastian DiPalma, whose birthday is on Sunday, started the party with the Navy Club of Baton Rouge on Tuesday. DiPalma served in the Navy from January 1945 to July 1946.

"I was stationed in Washington when the war ended in Europe and all the lights turned on, one monument at a time, the Washington Monument, all over town. It was a memorable sight," DiPalma said.

He has been a part of the Navy Club of Baton Rouge for more than 20 years. His family said they are excited to celebrate his 100th birthday next year!