Workers spraying for mosquitoes in parts of East Baton Rouge Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Crews will spray for mosquitoes in parts of East Baton Rouge Parish near the Mississippi River amid an increase in "West Nile Virus activity" in the area.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement & Rodent Control said it will conduct an aerial spray mission around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The spray is set to hit the southwest portion of the parish in the Riverbend area.

The department said the spray efforts are in response to "elevated mosquito populations and West Nile Virus activity."

A map of the spray area can be found below.