52°
Latest Weather Blog
Workers find dead body in abandoned Terrebonne home
HOUMA - Terrebonne Parish deputies discovered a badly decomposed body in an abandoned home Monday afternoon.
The residence, at 304 Sterling Dr., has reportedly been abandoned for several months. The partially covered body was reported by two carpenters who were contracted to do renovations on the home.
Detectives say the the body appears to be that of a female with partial tattoos on the lower legs and feet area that are not clearly recognizable.
TPSO detectives are investigating the matter and will provide an update once the identity of the person is determined and an autopsy has been completed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Large brush fire erupts in Livingston Parish as burn ban takes effect...
-
Krewe of Orion ready for Carnival Season after two years off
-
Real Time Crime Center working to solve crime parish-wide
-
Disney's new 'National Treasure' series begins filming in Baton Rouge
-
High schooler tried to hire hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend, Baton Rouge...