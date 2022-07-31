74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Workers at UPS hub say they were targets of racism

3 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 March 14, 2019 9:19 AM March 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - UPS workers at a distribution hub in Ohio are suing the company over what they say has been a series of racist acts and discriminatory hiring decisions.

The 19 employees near Toledo say white employees in 2016 put up a noose and Confederate flags, directed racist language at black workers and displayed a stuffed monkey wearing a UPS uniform. UPS says in a statement Thursday that it responded quickly and fired two employees.

Trending News

It also says the company has taken steps that include additional training and monitoring. An attorney for the workers told The Blade in Toledo that black employees also have been passed over for promotions in favor of white employees with less training and seniority.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days