Worker fatally injured on oil rig in St. Helena Parish
ST HELENA- Authorities are investigating an incident that left one man fatally injured on an oil rig at 7055 Hwy-449.
The accident happened Friday morning taking the life of 39 -year old Jason Eric Leal who was working on the rig at the time.
Investigators did not provide details of about the accident, the cause is still under investigation.
