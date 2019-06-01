92°
Worker fatally injured on oil rig in St. Helena Parish

48 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 June 01, 2019 4:13 PM June 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST HELENA- Authorities are investigating an incident that left one man fatally injured on an oil rig at 7055 Hwy-449.

The accident happened Friday morning taking the life of 39 -year old Jason Eric Leal who was working on the rig at the time.

Investigators did not provide details of about the accident, the cause is still under investigation.

