Worker at Trinity Marine electrocuted
BRUSLY - The West Baton Rouge coroner is investigating the apparent electrocution of a Trinity Marine Products contract worker.
Jose Lopez Gonzales, 22, from the Honduras was working on a barge at the Brusly area plant Thursday when the accident happened.
The coroner’s office says he was near a welding machine that was plugged into an electrical outlet. A plant manager told investigators that workers heard screams before they found Lopez-Gonzales.
Federal safety investigators are now looking at the cause. The coroner’s office is still waiting for additional information before it determines if the actual cause is electrocution.
The company that hired Lopez-Gonzales did not return phone calls
