70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Worker at Maserati dealer dead following sports car crash

5 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, January 17 2017 Jan 17, 2017 January 17, 2017 8:30 AM January 17, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

Trending News

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. - A 24-year-old employee of a suburban Denver Maserati dealership has been found dead behind the wheel of one of the sports cars following a suspected high-speed crash.

KUSA-TV reports (http://on9news.tv/2j48yUY ) a passer-by spotted the 2017 Maserati covered in frost Saturday morning in a retention pond. Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find Brandon Gianopoulos dead inside. The Fort Collins man worked at Mike Ward Maserati, which owned the car.

Investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash. Gianopoulos was the only one in the vehicle.

KUSA reports that a 27-second Facebook Live video was posted by Gianopoulos on Friday night showing someone behind the wheel of a Maserati accelerating from 2 to 111 miles an hour. The sheriff's office isn't commenting on whether the video was a factor in the accident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days