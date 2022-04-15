Worker at Maserati dealer dead following sports car crash

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. - A 24-year-old employee of a suburban Denver Maserati dealership has been found dead behind the wheel of one of the sports cars following a suspected high-speed crash.



KUSA-TV reports (http://on9news.tv/2j48yUY ) a passer-by spotted the 2017 Maserati covered in frost Saturday morning in a retention pond. Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find Brandon Gianopoulos dead inside. The Fort Collins man worked at Mike Ward Maserati, which owned the car.



Investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash. Gianopoulos was the only one in the vehicle.



KUSA reports that a 27-second Facebook Live video was posted by Gianopoulos on Friday night showing someone behind the wheel of a Maserati accelerating from 2 to 111 miles an hour. The sheriff's office isn't commenting on whether the video was a factor in the accident.