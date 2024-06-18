79°
Latest Weather Blog
Work-release escapes near Plank and Hooper roads; crews searching on ground and from the air
BATON ROUGE — A state prison inmate serving time for first-degree robbery escaped from a work-release van on Tuesday, triggering a search on the ground and from the sky.
Shawn Simien, 34, jumped from the van while he was on an assignment in East Baton Rouge Parish, law officers said. He had been taking part in a transitional work-release program ahead of his release in August 2025.
Trending News
Dogs and deputies were on the ground searching for the inmate while a helicopter hovered overhead. The scene is near the St. Pius X Catholic Church on Hooper Road, just east of its intersection with Plank Road.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prayers answered; utility company responds with tree trimming crews
-
Residents living around University Lakes disappointed by construction mess
-
Victim shot during 2021 armed robbery attempt dies from complications 3 years...
-
Tangipahoa Parish residents reflect after tragedy strikes small town
-
Driver says she feared for her life when kids broke her car...