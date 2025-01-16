66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woodlawn High placed on lockdown after gun found on campus

Thursday, January 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Woodlawn High School was placed on lockdown after a gun was found on campus. 

The weapon was found after officials received a tip. 

The school is secure, officials said in a statement sent to parents. No one was injured and one student involved was taken into law enforcement custody. 

Woodlawn High encouraged parents to speak to their children about the consequences of bringing a weapon to school to prevent a situation like this happening in the future.

