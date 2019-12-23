57°
Women's Hospital partners with real estate firm to construct neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital has entered a partnership with real estate and land development firm Engquist Development to transform a hospital-adjacent, 100-acre tract of vacant land into a neighborhood. 

The neighborhood will be called Materra and is set to include a clubhouse, pool, outdoor fitness trail, playground, open green space, commercial business, and the award-winning BASIS Charter School, which opened in 2018. 

Dr. Barbara Griffith, CEO of Woman's Hospital, released a statement regarding the proposed development, saying, "If our hospital is the model for how life should begin, we want Materra to be the model for how a life should be lived."

The development will offer housing options with a variety of starting price points, "with the smaller homes starting in the high-$200s," according to a press release issued Monday. 

Early stages of construction are set to begin immediately, with the first homes starting construction in late 2020.

Click here for more information on the project.     

