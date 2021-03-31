Women charged in Chili's restaurant hostess attack plead not guilty

BATON ROUGE - Six of seven women charged in an August 2020 attack on a Chili's hostess are pleading not guilty. The women are charged with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

The attack happened when the hostess, 17-year-old Kelsy Wallace, explained to a large party of 13 people that due to coronavirus precautions, the restaurant was only allowing 6 to a table at one time. That's when things got violent, and the teenager was physically assaulted by multiple women in the group.

Wallace described what happened to WBRZ, saying, "She pushed me. And when she pushed me, all I knew was to push her back. I reacted. That's when her and her daughters, they all came. And they're grown women. I'm 17-years-old. They're like, 20, 30, and the woman that pushed me looked like she was 40. So I'm standing there, they're on me, beating me. I'm standing there trying to hit them, trying to get all of them off me. And the lady she takes a wet floor sign and slams it in my eye. And I had blood rushing everywhere.”

Wallace suffered an injury to one of her eyes and a bald spot on her head where one of the attackers ripped her hair out. Seven women were arrested and charged following the incident.

Sherrie Bass has a bench trial set for a date in April. The five other women, Lakesha Antoine, Erica Dabney, Tai Doucette, Larashon Morgan, and Dajasha Vernell all have a bench trial set for June 23.

Tammy Dabney is the only one charged with a felony of aggravated battery. Her arraignment is set for April 5.