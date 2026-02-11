Woman wins Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, previously featured in 2 On Your Side reports

BATON ROUGE - Kristie Mascarella was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana on Tuesday night.

She was first featured on WBRZ in May, when her custom wheelchair and car were stolen. Mascarella reached out to 2 On Your Side for help with an insurance battle after the theft.

Since then, she has been advocating for accessibility and inclusion for people in the capital region.

"Don't give up. No matter how hard the road might seem, don't ever give up," Mascarella said.

Her special coronation ceremony was held Tuesday night at Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital.

She will take part in the national competition in Grand Rapids, Mich., later this year.