84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman who robbed Highland Road bank in October surrenders to FBI

1 hour 21 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, May 06 2024 May 6, 2024 May 06, 2024 9:56 AM May 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A woman indicted for an October 2023 robbery at a Highland Road bank turned herself in to the FBI over the weekend.

Jazmine Johnnie, 22, robbed around $3,500 from the Chase Bank on Highland after threatening tellers with a bomb in her purse and saying her boyfriend had an AK-47. She demanded $45,000 but left after being told the tellers did not have any money left in their drawer. Johnnie then left the scene in a black Dodge Challenger.

An arrest warrant was put out for Johnnie in February after she was charged with bank robbery, the FBI said.

Trending News

She was wanted on one count of first-degree robbery and one count of terrorizing before turning herself in to the FBI.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days