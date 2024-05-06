Woman who robbed Highland Road bank in October surrenders to FBI

BATON ROUGE — A woman indicted for an October 2023 robbery at a Highland Road bank turned herself in to the FBI over the weekend.

Jazmine Johnnie, 22, robbed around $3,500 from the Chase Bank on Highland after threatening tellers with a bomb in her purse and saying her boyfriend had an AK-47. She demanded $45,000 but left after being told the tellers did not have any money left in their drawer. Johnnie then left the scene in a black Dodge Challenger.

An arrest warrant was put out for Johnnie in February after she was charged with bank robbery, the FBI said.

She was wanted on one count of first-degree robbery and one count of terrorizing before turning herself in to the FBI.