Woman steals thousands from elderly family member

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman they say transferred thousands of dollars from an elderly family member's bank account.

On January 23 the victim contacted the Office of Elderly Affairs regarding some suspicious activity with their savings/checking accounts with Chase Bank. Authorities got the case June 1.

According to the arrest report, the 85-year-old victim said that a family member was added to their accounts as an authorized signer to help with writing out bills. The family member was identified as Debra Forman.

The victim told authorities from November 2017 through April 2018 Forman transferred $18,000 from the victim's bank account. The bank verified the transfer. Reports show that Forman was not authorized to transfer money.

At one point, the victim confronted Forman about the theft. The arrest report states, that Forman offered to pay the money back and gave the victim a check for $300. When the victim attempted to cash the check, the check bounced.

Forman is facing charges of felony theft and theft of assets from aged/disabled person.