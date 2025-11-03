53°
Woman shot inside trailer at Greenwell Village Mobile Home Park, roommate arrested
BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot inside of her mobile home by her roommate on Monday afternoon, law enforcement said.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at the Greenwell Village Mobile Home Park shortly after 1 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Deputies said the woman's roommate was detained. Their name has not been released.
No more information was immediately available.
