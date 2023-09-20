Latest Weather Blog
Woman shot during attempted robbery in Ogden Park area
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting at an apartment on South Acadian Thruway.
The shooting was first reported before 2 p.m. Wednesday on South Acadian near Wilshire Drive. Authorities confirm a woman was grazed by a bullet. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.
#BREAKING: Police are responding to a reported shooting at condo complex on S Acadian Thruway near Government Street. One person was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. Another person appears to be detained in the back of a police unit. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/e7vgpDafnk— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) May 15, 2019
Trending News
Police say the shooter, a black male suspect, was attempting to rob the victim. He fled the scene shortly after the incident. One man detained at the scene was being questioned by police.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews battle wildfire in Denham Springs after farming equipment caught fire, ignited...
-
Baton Rouge businessman who plotted his wife's murder gets life sentence
-
Still hospitalized after hit in LSU game, Grambling player spends his birthday...
-
Suspected kidnapper led police on high-speed chase down I-10; woman rescued after...
-
After killing at high school football game, West Baton Rouge leaders call...