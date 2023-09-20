69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman shot during attempted robbery in Ogden Park area

4 years 4 months 5 days ago Wednesday, May 15 2019 May 15, 2019 May 15, 2019 2:07 PM May 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting at an apartment on South Acadian Thruway.

The shooting was first reported before 2 p.m. Wednesday on South Acadian near Wilshire Drive. Authorities confirm a woman was grazed by a bullet. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Trending News

Police say the shooter, a black male suspect, was attempting to rob the victim. He fled the scene shortly after the incident. One man detained at the scene was being questioned by police.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days