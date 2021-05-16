Woman shot after finding burglar outside her home; sheriff's office identifies possible suspect

DENHAM SPRINGS - A burglar shot and wounded a woman in a Livingston Parish neighborhood after she found the thief rummaging through her vehicle.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near 7000 Florida Boulevard.

The sheriff's office said the woman was startled by a noise outside her home and stepped outside to see the burglar going through her car. She screamed, and the person fired a gun in her direction, according to the department.

The woman was struck in the shoulder by a bullet and is hospitalized in stable condition as of Friday evening.

The suspect fled the property on foot after firing the gun. On Friday, the sheriff's office said KeJuan Kentrell Jenkins, 18, was wanted in the shooting. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Jason Ard said it was one of multiple burglaries reported in the area, including multiple burglaries in Denham Springs on Friday night. The sheriff said multiple unlocked cars were burglarized in that neighborhood, with surveillance cameras capturing at least one culprit on video.