Woman shoplifted TVs from Ascension Walmart, had getaway driver waiting outside

GONZALES - Police are looking for a pair of thieves who shoplifted several electronics from a Walmart in Ascension Parish.

The Gonzales Police Department said the theft happened June 22 at the area Walmart.

The suspects, an unidentified man and woman, grabbed two 65" Hisense televisions, an ION party boombox and two television wall mounts. The woman left the store through the fire escape gate in the garden center and met the male suspect, who was waiting outside in a flatbed truck.

Police estimated the stolen merchandise was worth more than $1,200.

Anyone with information on the crime should contact police at (225) 647-9572.