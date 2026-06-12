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Woman pleads guilty to reduced charges in fatal 2024 Darrow shooting
DARROW — A woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a 2024 Darrow shooting for which she was initially charged with murder.
Kendra Washington, 54, on Tuesday, pled guilty to the shooting of 45-year-old Mark Perkins on June 15, 2024.
Washington was initially arrested on second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons charges after confessing to detectives that she shot Perkins with a handgun after an argument turned physical. The pair were in a relationship, WBRZ previously reported.
She faces up to 40 years in prison.
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