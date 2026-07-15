OJJ employee accused of inappropriate relations with juvenile offender arrested for malfeasance

BUNKIE, La. - A juvenile justice specialist with Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice was arrested for malfeasance, the office said Wednesday.

The OJJ said Bianca Jones, 32, was arrested Wednesday. An investigation revealed she was allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a "youth offender," the office said.

She has been booked into Avoyelles Parish Prison.