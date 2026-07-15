LSU to retire All-American quarterback Bert Jones' No. 7 jersey

BATON ROUGE – LSU is retiring former quarterback Bert Jones' No. 7 jersey this fall, the university announced Wednesday.

Jones' jersey will be retired at LSU's game against Texas on Nov. 14 in Tiger Stadium.

Jones' jersey will be the fifth retired by LSU's football program, joining Billy Cannon's No. 20, Jones' teammate Tommy Casanova's No. 37, Jerry Stovall's No. 21 and Charles Alexander's No. 4. All but Cannon's No. 20 are still worn by current LSU players, the university noted.

"I had no idea that there was anything in the works, so this is totally unsuspecting," Jones said. "I have been the beneficiary of a lot of good things and received a lot of accolades and a lot of awards, but this is at the top of the list."

Jones, a Ruston native, started on the Tigers from 1970 to 1972, leading the team to three bowl games and the 1970 SEC Championship. During his three seasons at LSU, the Tigers won nine games each year.

In 1972, he became the first quarterback in LSU history to top the 3,000-yard mark for passing yards in a career.

After leading the Tigers to a 9-2-1 season in 1972, he became the first Tiger to earn first-team All-America honors as a quarterback. Jones would go on to finish fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting that year.

Jones was drafted No. 2 by the Baltimore Colts in the 1973 NFL Draft. He went on to play for 10 years, starting 96 games, but a neck injury forced him to retire after the 1982 season with a career total of 17,7663 yards and 122 touchdowns during nine years with the Colts and another season with the Rams.