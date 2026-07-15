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St. Gabriel Police Department seeking information on theft investigation

3 hours 2 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 5:23 PM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - The St. Gabriel Police Department is seeking information on a suspect in a theft, the police department said.

Images provided by the police department showed a slim Black man dressed in all black at store registers. No other information was immediately available.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at (225) 642-5222, Option 5.

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