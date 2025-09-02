Latest Weather Blog
Woman's Hospital mobile mammography coach travelling across capital region over next month
BATON ROUGE — Woman's Hospital is offering 3D mammograms at locations across the capital region starting this week.
The Woman’s Hospital mobile mammography coach wants to make the service more accessible, a release said. This is the second batch of mobile mammography coach visits this year.
A physician’s order is required for the mammograms, and appointments are strongly encouraged at the following locations:
Tuesday, Sept. 2-
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Northpoint Family Health
18901 Greenwell Springs Rd. Greenwell Springs
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.
Thursday, Sept. 4-
ST HELENA PARISH
St Helena Parish Hospital
16874 La Hwy. 43, Greensburg
Call 225-222-6111 to schedule.
Monday, Sept. 8-
ASCENSION PARISH
Behind Bertrand's Pharmacy
1943 S. Burnside Ave. Gonzales
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.
Wednesday, Sept. 10-
ST MARTIN PARISH
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
303 W. Port Street St. Martinville
Call 337-394-3097 to schedule.
Wednesday, Sept. 10
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
United Methodist Church
4205 Church St. Zachary
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.
Friday, Sept. 19
ASSUMPTION PARISH
Assumption Parish Community Hospital
135 La Hwy. 402, Napoleonville
Call 985-369-4265 to schedule.
