92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman's Hospital offering 3D mammograms across capital region starting next week

1 hour 38 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, August 01 2025 Aug 1, 2025 August 01, 2025 12:26 PM August 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Woman's Hospital is offering 3D mammograms at locations across the capital region starting next week. 

The Woman’s Hospital mobile mammography coach wants to make the service more accessible, a release said. 

A physician’s order is required for the mammograms, and appointments are strongly encouraged at the following locations: 

Monday, Aug. 4

ASCENSION PARISH
Behind Bertrand’s Pharmacy
1943 S. Burnside Avenue, Gonzales
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Tuesday, Aug. 5

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Northpoint Family Health
18901 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Trending News

Wednesday, Aug. 6

LIVINGSTON PARISH
Sage Rehabilitation Hospital
8375 Florida Boulevard, Denham Springs
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Thursday, Aug. 7

ST. HELENA PARISH
St. Helena Parish Hospital
16874 La 43, Greensburg
Call 225-222-6111 to schedule.

Friday, Aug. 8

ST. MARTIN PARISH
St. Martin Community Health Center
317 Dernier Street, St. Martinville.
Call 337-342-2566 to schedule.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
United Methodist Church
4205 Church Street, Zachary
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Thursday, Aug. 14

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Dow Westside YMCA
3688 Sugar Plantation Boulevard, Addis
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Friday, Aug. 22

ASSUMPTION PARISH
Assumption Parish Community Hospital
135 La. 402, Napoleonville
Call 985-369-4265 to schedule.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days