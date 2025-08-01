Woman's Hospital offering 3D mammograms across capital region starting next week

BATON ROUGE — Woman's Hospital is offering 3D mammograms at locations across the capital region starting next week.

The Woman’s Hospital mobile mammography coach wants to make the service more accessible, a release said.

A physician’s order is required for the mammograms, and appointments are strongly encouraged at the following locations:

Monday, Aug. 4

ASCENSION PARISH

Behind Bertrand’s Pharmacy

1943 S. Burnside Avenue, Gonzales

Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Tuesday, Aug. 5

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Northpoint Family Health

18901 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs

Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Wednesday, Aug. 6

LIVINGSTON PARISH

Sage Rehabilitation Hospital

8375 Florida Boulevard, Denham Springs

Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Thursday, Aug. 7

ST. HELENA PARISH

St. Helena Parish Hospital

16874 La 43, Greensburg

Call 225-222-6111 to schedule.

Friday, Aug. 8

ST. MARTIN PARISH

St. Martin Community Health Center

317 Dernier Street, St. Martinville.

Call 337-342-2566 to schedule.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

United Methodist Church

4205 Church Street, Zachary

Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Thursday, Aug. 14

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Dow Westside YMCA

3688 Sugar Plantation Boulevard, Addis

Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Friday, Aug. 22

ASSUMPTION PARISH

Assumption Parish Community Hospital

135 La. 402, Napoleonville

Call 985-369-4265 to schedule.