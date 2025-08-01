Latest Weather Blog
Woman's Hospital offering 3D mammograms across capital region starting next week
BATON ROUGE — Woman's Hospital is offering 3D mammograms at locations across the capital region starting next week.
The Woman’s Hospital mobile mammography coach wants to make the service more accessible, a release said.
A physician’s order is required for the mammograms, and appointments are strongly encouraged at the following locations:
Monday, Aug. 4
ASCENSION PARISH
Behind Bertrand’s Pharmacy
1943 S. Burnside Avenue, Gonzales
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.
Tuesday, Aug. 5
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Northpoint Family Health
18901 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.
Wednesday, Aug. 6
LIVINGSTON PARISH
Sage Rehabilitation Hospital
8375 Florida Boulevard, Denham Springs
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.
Thursday, Aug. 7
ST. HELENA PARISH
St. Helena Parish Hospital
16874 La 43, Greensburg
Call 225-222-6111 to schedule.
Friday, Aug. 8
ST. MARTIN PARISH
St. Martin Community Health Center
317 Dernier Street, St. Martinville.
Call 337-342-2566 to schedule.
Wednesday, Aug. 13
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
United Methodist Church
4205 Church Street, Zachary
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.
Thursday, Aug. 14
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Dow Westside YMCA
3688 Sugar Plantation Boulevard, Addis
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.
Friday, Aug. 22
ASSUMPTION PARISH
Assumption Parish Community Hospital
135 La. 402, Napoleonville
Call 985-369-4265 to schedule.
