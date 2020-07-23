Woman's costly adventure with home warranty company ends in settlement

BATON ROUGE - An 83-year-old says she's had quite the experience with a home warranty company and it's cost her a lot of money.

Climmie Craft has been a customer of American Home Shield since 2012. She tried to give the company the benefit of the doubt, but after months of putting a band-aid on a problem she's had enough.

"I feel like I have been treated so unjust," Craft said.

Months ago, Craft says her air conditioner starting blowing hot air. She called American Home Shield, which sent a local technician out to her home to address the problem.

"They looked at it and they said all the Freon had leaked out of it," she said.

It's not the first time she was told that. Craft's air conditioning issues date back to the summer of 2019. After multiple repairs then, the same unit went out again this past March. Twice she's paid $400 for more Freon. Soon after it was fixed the second time, the unit went out.

She called American Home Shield and another technician visited her home.

"They said they would do the work, but I would have to pay $2,300," Craft said.

It's something that doesn't make sense to Craft, considering the AC unit is old and should more than likely be replaced. She says a replacement was never offered or recommended to her.

"I want a new air conditioner because that one is over 16 years old," she said. "It's just too old and all you are doing is patching, patching it up."

The same air conditioner unit has been serviced 17 times over the last year. Each time Craft calls American Home Shield and they send someone out, it costs Craft $75. It's added up quickly to $1,275 for repairs that didn't work, on top of the $971 warranty cost she pays every year with American Home Shield.

"I had to call them back, that's another $75," said Craft.

Earlier this week, she contacted 2 On Your Side for help. According to Craft, American Home Shield agreed to settle with her for $2,300. It's about what she spent out of pocket since she's first been having trouble with her air conditioner.

"I'm going to get a new air conditioner," she said.

Craft also says she doesn't plan to renew her agreement with American Home Shield at the end of the year.

After American Home Shield agreed to settle for $2,300 with Craft, 2 On Your Side asked why it took so long to come to an agreement and how it arrived at the settlement number. We did not hear back.